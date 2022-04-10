They've held the hands of dying COVID-19 patients when their families couldn't. Meet NCID's medical social workers

SINGAPORE: When the first COVID-19 deaths hit Singapore, Dr Ho Lai Peng was there to help the families through the grief and the isolation brought about by the pandemic.

Two years on, the senior principal medical social worker from the National Centre of Infectious Diseases (NCID) still remembers every detail.

The hardest part was that families could not be with their loved ones in their last moments, said Dr Ho.

She recalls one patient who was fighting for his life but unable to see his wife as she had also contracted COVID-19 and had to be in isolation.

"That was very hard, especially for the spouse ... not being able to see (him), and us going to tell her that he had passed away."

The wife reacted with "disbelief", Dr Ho said.

Dr Ho and her co-workers would frequently help family members make video calls to patients in isolation. There were times when the family asked them to hold the hand of their loved one in their stead, she said.

They would also help carry out instructions from family members to help prepare the body for their last rites, such as dressing them in clothes chosen by the family and even putting make-up on the deceased.

They have also been asked to place a favourite accessory next to the body or a religious item according to their faith.

She remembers how, at the start of the pandemic, intubated patients who died did not have their tubes removed as a precaution against infecting others. That was necessary when little was known about the virus but also painful for family members, Dr Ho said.

Eventually, they appealed and the Health Ministry changed its guidelines.

"We have to make them look nice, because that will be the last image they have of this patient," she said.

"Death happens, but how do we take that very, very painful moment and make it a moment that's meaningful for them."

At the same time, they had to comfort the living. She recalls bringing food or small comforts from outside NCID to patients and providing a listening ear.

Dr Ho, who has 30 years of experience, was one of two medical social workers from NCID who shared their experiences with CNA on helping patients during the pandemic. She currently has 13 medical social workers and five support staff members on her team.