Singapore's daily COVID-19 cases fall below 1,000 for the first time since Sep 20

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 747 new COVID-19 cases and 11 more deaths linked to the virus as of noon on Sunday (Nov 28).

This is the first time since Sep 20 that the country's daily caseload has dipped below 1,000.

The fatalities were aged between 67 and 98. All of them had various underlying medical conditions. The Ministry of Health (MOH) did not specify what these conditions were.

This brings Singapore's death toll from the coronavirus to 701.

The overall intensive care unit (ICU) utilisation rate on Sunday is 57.4 per cent, down from 56.6 per cent on Saturday.