Singapore's daily COVID-19 cases fall below 1,000 for the first time since Sep 20

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 747 new COVID-19 cases and 11 more deaths linked to the virus as of noon on Sunday (Nov 28).
This is the first time since Sep 20 that the country's daily caseload has dipped below 1,000.
The fatalities were aged between 67 and 98. All of them had various underlying medical conditions. The Ministry of Health (MOH) did not specify what these conditions were.
This brings Singapore's death toll from the coronavirus to 701.
The overall intensive care unit (ICU) utilisation rate on Sunday is 57.4 per cent, down from 56.6 per cent on Saturday.
WEEKLY INFECTION GROWTH RATE
The weekly infection growth rate dropped to 0.69 from Saturday's rate of 0.75. This refers to the ratio of community cases for the past week over the week before.
The growth rate has remained below 1 for 16 consecutive days. A figure below 1 means that the number of new weekly COVID-19 cases is falling.
The daily case count on Sunday is down from the 1,761 infections reported on Saturday.
Among the new cases, 744 are locally transmitted, comprising 719 infections in the community and 25 cases in migrant workers' dormitories.
The remaining three are imported cases, MOH said in its daily update released to the media at about 11.10pm.
As of Sunday, Singapore has reported 262,383 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.
HOSPITALISATIONS AND VACCINATIONS
There are 1,147 COVID-19 cases currently warded in hospital. Of these, 210 need oxygen supplementation in general wards, 27 are unstable and under close monitoring in the ICU, and 55 are critically ill and intubated.
A total of 2,061 cases were discharged over the past day, of whom 324 were seniors aged 60 and above.
Of the 63,816 cases over the last 28 days, 98.7 per cent had mild symptoms or were asymptomatic, while 0.8 per cent required oxygen supplementation in the general ward, 0.2 per cent were in the ICU and 0.2 per cent died.
As of Saturday, 94 per cent of the eligible population in Singapore - those aged 12 and above - have completed their full regimen or received two doses of COVID-19 vaccines. About 25 per cent have received their booster shots.
CLUSTERS
MOH said on Sunday that it is closely monitoring three clusters.
This includes one at Pacific Healthcare Nursing Home at Lengkok Bahru, which reported nine new cases to bring its total to 44. Of these, one is a staff member while the rest are residents.
Three more cases were also added to the ECON Healthcare Nursing Home (Chai Chee) cluster, which now has 41.
SINGAPORE TRACKING OMICRON VARIANT
Singapore is tracking the emerging Omicron variant of COVID-19 "very closely", Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Sunday.
"We are not sure yet, but we may well be forced to take a few steps back, before we can take more steps forward," said Mr Lee at the People's Action Party convention.
"But despite all this, I am confident that we will find our way to living with the virus, and safely resume all the things we love to do."
The Omicron variant has been classed "of concern" by the World Health Organization, with countries imposing travel curbs on travellers from a number of African countries.
On Friday, Singapore said it will restrict entry for travellers with recent travel history to seven African countries following the emergence of the variant in that region.
MOH said at the time that Singapore has no cases of the variant.
BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments
Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram