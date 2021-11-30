Singapore reports 1,239 new COVID-19 cases and 8 deaths; ICU utilisation rate rises to 58.5%

HOSPITALISATIONS AND VACCINATIONS

There were 1,113 COVID-19 cases currently warded in hospital. Of these, 216 needed oxygen supplementation in general wards, 13 were unstable and under close monitoring in the ICU, and 65 were critically ill and intubated in the ICU.

A total of 1,399 cases were discharged over the past day, of whom 276 were seniors aged 60 and above.

Of the 60,166 cases over the last 28 days, 98.7 per cent had mild symptoms or were asymptomatic, while 0.9 per cent required oxygen supplementation in the general ward, 0.2 per cent were in the ICU and 0.2 per cent died.

In its daily update, MOH said that it has completed a periodic update of Singapore's population numbers.

"Our population has decreased slightly, as individuals who have passed on or returned to their home countries outnumbered newborns and inflows. We have therefore adjusted our vaccinated coverage accordingly," MOH said.

As of Monday, the total number of individuals who have completed their full regimen/ received two doses of COVID-19 vaccines is 96 per cent - adjusted from 94 per cent - of the eligible population. The eligible population refers to those aged 12 and above.

Taking the total population into account, the fully vaccinated percentage is 86 per cent - adjusted from 85 per cent.

About 26 per cent have received their booster shots.

Along with the adjustment of the population base, the number of unvaccinated seniors aged 60 years and above has also dropped from 57,769 to 43,611.

"This is because the estimated total number of persons in that age group has been reduced," said MOH.

"After subtracting the number who has been fully vaccinated, the remainder is a significantly smaller number than the previous estimate," the ministry said.