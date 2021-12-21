195 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, including 45 Omicron infections

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 195 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Monday (Dec 20), including 45 Omicron infections.
According to the latest infection statistics on the Ministry of Health's (MOH) website, 42 of the reported Omicron cases are imported, while three are local.
There are two fatalities, taking the country's death toll from coronavirus complications to 815.
Monday's case count is 195, down from the 255 infections reported on Sunday.
Among the new cases, 146 are locally transmitted, comprising 141 in the community and five in migrant workers' dormitories.
There are a total of 49 imported cases.
The weekly infection growth rate is 0.56, unchanged from Sunday's figure. This refers to the ratio of community cases for the past week over the week before.
The growth rate has remained below 1 since Nov 13. A figure below 1 means that the number of new weekly COVID-19 cases is falling.
As of Monday, Singapore has recorded 276,105 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.
HOSPITALISATIONS AND VACCINATIONS
The intensive care unit (ICU) utilisation rate is at 52.8 per cent, up from the 43.8 per cent reported on Sunday.
There are 506 patients in hospital, with 57 requiring oxygen supplementation.
In the ICU, seven patients require close monitoring while 29 patients are critically ill.
As of Sunday, 96 per cent of Singapore's eligible population - those aged 12 and above - have completed their full vaccination regimen.
About 34 per cent of the total population have received their vaccine booster shots.
SUSPECTED OMICRON CLUSTER AT ANYTIME FITNESS GYM
MOH said in a separate news release that a suspected Omicron cluster has been detected at an Anytime Fitness outlet located in Bukit Timah Shopping Centre.
Of the three COVID-19 cases linked to the gym, two have tested “preliminarily positive” for the Omicron variant, while the third remaining case is pending.
All three cases, who visited the outlet between Dec 15 and Dec 17, are fully vaccinated and have mild symptoms. None of the cases has recent travel history.
MOH said staff members and visitors of Anytime Fitness at Bukit Timah Shopping Centre who are identified to be close contacts of the cases will be placed on quarantine.
As a precautionary measure, other visitors to the gym between Dec 15 and Dec 17 will be issued health risk warnings (HRW). They will also be contacted by MOH for a one-time targeted PCR test.
