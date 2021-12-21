280 new COVID-19 cases and 2 deaths in Singapore

HOSPITALISATIONS AND VACCINATIONS

The intensive care unit (ICU) utilisation rate is at 53.3 per cent, up from the 52.8 per cent reported on Monday.

There are 456 patients in hospital, with 53 requiring oxygen supplementation.

In the ICU, four patients require close monitoring while 26 patients are critically ill.

As of Sunday, 96 per cent of Singapore's eligible population - those aged 12 and above - have completed their full vaccination regimen.

About 34 per cent of the total population have received their vaccine booster shots.