Singapore reports 3,481 new COVID-19 cases and 17 more deaths

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 3,481 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Wednesday (Nov 10) as 17 more people died from complications due to the coronavirus.
The fatalities were aged between 65 and 101. All of them had various underlying medical conditions. The Ministry of Health (MOH) did not specify what these conditions were.
This brings Singapore’s death toll to 540.
The number of new cases reported on Wednesday is up from the 3,397 infections reported on Tuesday.
The weekly infection growth rate was 0.88 as of Wednesday, higher than the 0.82 reported on Tuesday. This refers to the ratio of community cases for the past week over the week before.
This was the eighth consecutive day the weekly infection growth rate has remained below 1.
Of the new cases reported on Wednesday, 3,473 infections were locally transmitted, comprising 3,244 in the community and 229 in migrant workers' dormitories.
There were eight imported cases, MOH said in its daily update released to the media at about 11.25pm.
As of Wednesday, Singapore has reported 227,681 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.
HOSPITALISATIONS
A total of 1,686 cases were warded in hospital, with 261 patients requiring oxygen supplementation in general wards.
Sixty-two cases were unstable and under close monitoring in the intensive care unit (ICU), and 75 were critically ill and intubated. The current overall ICU utilisation rate was 71 per cent.
A total of 2,495 cases were discharged over the past day, of whom 433 were seniors aged above 60.
"Seniors 60 years old and above, especially if unvaccinated, continue to be more adversely affected by COVID-19," said MOH.
Of the 92,132 cases over the last 28 days, 98.7 per cent had mild symptoms or were asymptomatic, while 0.7 per cent required oxygen supplementation in the general ward, 0.3 per cent were in the ICU and 0.2 per cent died.
VACCINATIONS
As of Tuesday, 85 per cent of Singapore’s population have completed their full regimen or received two doses of COVID-19 vaccines.
About 86 per cent have received at least one dose, while 19 per cent have received booster shots.
CLUSTERS
MOH said it is "closely monitoring" seven large clusters.
This includes the cluster at the Institute of Mental Health, which reported four new cases on Wednesday, bringing its total to 408 cases. Of these, 27 are staff members and 381 are patients.
The other six clusters are at residential care or nursing homes and comprise between 16 and 97 cases.
More than 10,000 homebound individuals have received their COVID-19 vaccination, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung in an update on the efforts of the ministry's home vaccination teams.
About 2,300 homebound individuals have also received their booster shots, said Mr Ong in a Facebook post.
"Five months ago, we have five home vaccination teams with 10 doctors and nurses. Now, this has grown to 53 teams (at its peak) with more than 300 medical personnel, and many volunteers," said Mr Ong.
"All share a common mission: vaccinate as many as they can, especially our seniors, to protect them from COVID-19. Every vaccination could mean a life saved," he added.
DINE-IN RESTRICTIONS EASED
Wednesday marked the first day that vaccinated people from the same household can dine out together in groups of up to five.
Authorities said F&B outlets should check diners' proof of residence on their NRIC or Singpass app when groups of more than two people dine in.
Children who do not have these forms of identification can be allowed entry based on a "declaration" of their place of residence.
Enforcement actions will be taken against those who pretend to be from the same household, with individuals liable for a fine, said authorities, while F&B outlets that do not implement checks will be subject to immediate closures.
BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments
Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram