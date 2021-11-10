Singapore reports 3,481 new COVID-19 cases and 17 more deaths

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 3,481 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Wednesday (Nov 10) as 17 more people died from complications due to the coronavirus.

The fatalities were aged between 65 and 101. All of them had various underlying medical conditions. The Ministry of Health (MOH) did not specify what these conditions were.

This brings Singapore’s death toll to 540.

The number of new cases reported on Wednesday is up from the 3,397 infections reported on Tuesday.