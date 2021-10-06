3 more COVID-19 deaths, 3,577 new infections in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported more than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases for the second day in a row on Wednesday (Oct 6), with three deaths from complications due to the coronavirus.

The fatalities involved Singaporean women aged between 68 and 102. All of them were unvaccinated against COVID-19 and had various underlying medical conditions.

This takes Singapore's death toll from the virus to 133.

A total of 3,577 cases were reported as of noon on Wednesday, an increase from the 3,486 infections on Tuesday.

Among the new cases, 3,562 are locally transmitted, comprising 2,932 cases in the community and 630 in migrant worker dormitories.

Fifteen are imported cases, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its daily update released to the media at about 11.30pm.

As of Wednesday, Singapore has reported a total of 113,381 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.