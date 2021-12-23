335 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, including record 76 imported infections

Wednesday's case count is up from the 280 infections reported on Tuesday.

Among the new cases, 259 are locally transmitted, comprising 245 in the community and 14 in migrant workers' dormitories, according to the latest infection statistics on the Ministry of Health's (MOH) website.

There are also 76 imported cases, the highest number of new imported infections reported in Singapore since the start of the pandemic.

The previous high was 67 imported cases on Dec 19.

MOH did not provide further details on the latest imported cases on its website.