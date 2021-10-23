Singapore reports 3,598 new COVID-19 cases and 6 more fatalities

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 3,598 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Saturday (Oct 23) and six more deaths from complications due to the virus.

The fatalities are two men and four women who were aged between 61 and 91. Four of them were unvaccinated and two were fully vaccinated.

All of the latest fatalities had various underlying medical conditions. The Ministry of Health (MOH) did not specify what these conditions were.

This brings Singapore's death toll from the coronavirus to 300.

The number of new cases is a drop from the 3,637 new cases reported on Friday.

Among them, 3,594 infections are locally transmitted, comprising 2,804 in the community and 790 in migrant workers' dormitories.

Four are imported cases, MOH said in its daily update released to media at about 11.25pm.

As of Saturday, Singapore has reported a total of 169,261 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.