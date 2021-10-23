Singapore reports 3,598 new COVID-19 cases and 6 more fatalities

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 3,598 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Saturday (Oct 23) and six more deaths from complications due to the virus.
The fatalities are two men and four women who were aged between 61 and 91. Four of them were unvaccinated and two were fully vaccinated.
All of the latest fatalities had various underlying medical conditions. The Ministry of Health (MOH) did not specify what these conditions were.
This brings Singapore's death toll from the coronavirus to 300.
The number of new cases is a drop from the 3,637 new cases reported on Friday.
Among them, 3,594 infections are locally transmitted, comprising 2,804 in the community and 790 in migrant workers' dormitories.
Four are imported cases, MOH said in its daily update released to media at about 11.25pm.
As of Saturday, Singapore has reported a total of 169,261 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.
POSSIBLE EASING OF COVID-19 MEASURES
Singapore will ease some COVID-19 measures such as allowing household members to dine-in together if the weekly infection growth rate drops below 1, said co-chair of the multi-ministry task force Lawrence Wong on Saturday.
The weekly infection growth rate refers to the ratio of community COVID-19 cases in the past week over the week before.
This ratio was previously 1.5, which suggested that cases were doubling about every two weeks. It has now fallen to "just above 1”, Mr Wong said at a press conference.
It was also announced that from next year, only employees who are fully vaccinated or have recovered from COVID-19 within the past 270 days will be allowed to return to workplaces.
Those who are unvaccinated must have tested negative before they return to the workplace. These employees will bear the costs of testing.
Noting that there are some people who choose not to take up mRNA vaccines due to "strong personal preferences", MOH said the Sinovac-CoronaVac COVID-19 vaccine will be included in Singapore's national vaccination programme as a three-dose regime.
It added that those who are medically eligible to receive mRNA vaccines should continue to take two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.
