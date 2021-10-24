Singapore reports 3,383 new COVID-19 cases and 15 more deaths

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 3,383 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Sunday (Oct 24) as 15 more people died from complications due to the virus.

The fatalities are eight men and seven women aged between 58 and 100. Eight of them were unvaccinated, one was partially vaccinated and six were fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

All of the people who died had various underlying medical conditions. The Ministry of Health (MOH) did not specify what these conditions were.

This brings Singapore's death toll from the coronavirus to 315.

The number of new COVID-19 infections is a decrease from the daily count of 3,598 reported on Saturday.

Among them, 3,375 infections are locally transmitted, comprising 2,708 in the community and 667 in migrant workers' dormitories.

Eight are imported cases, MOH said in its daily update released to media at about 11.20pm.

The weekly infection growth rate is 1.14 as of Sunday. This refers to the ratio of community cases for the past week over the week before.

If the figure drops below 1, Singapore may ease some COVID-19 measures such as allowing household members to dine-in together, co-chair of the multi-ministry task force Lawrence Wong said on Saturday.

As of Sunday, Singapore has reported a total of 172,644 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.