Singapore reports 3,383 new COVID-19 cases and 15 more deaths

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 3,383 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Sunday (Oct 24) as 15 more people died from complications due to the virus.
The fatalities are eight men and seven women aged between 58 and 100. Eight of them were unvaccinated, one was partially vaccinated and six were fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
All of the people who died had various underlying medical conditions. The Ministry of Health (MOH) did not specify what these conditions were.
This brings Singapore's death toll from the coronavirus to 315.
The number of new COVID-19 infections is a decrease from the daily count of 3,598 reported on Saturday.
Among them, 3,375 infections are locally transmitted, comprising 2,708 in the community and 667 in migrant workers' dormitories.
Eight are imported cases, MOH said in its daily update released to media at about 11.20pm.
The weekly infection growth rate is 1.14 as of Sunday. This refers to the ratio of community cases for the past week over the week before.
If the figure drops below 1, Singapore may ease some COVID-19 measures such as allowing household members to dine-in together, co-chair of the multi-ministry task force Lawrence Wong said on Saturday.
As of Sunday, Singapore has reported a total of 172,644 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.
HOSPITALISATIONS AND HOME RECOVERY
Among all COVID-19 community cases that have been onboarded or admitted, 17,862 patients, or 70.4 per cent, are undergoing home recovery.
Another 4,817 are in community care facilities and 961 are in COVID-19 treatment facilities.
The remaining 1,738 patients are warded in hospital, mostly for observation, said MOH. Of these, 278 patients need oxygen supplementation in general wards.
In the intensive care unit (ICU), 97 cases are unstable and under close monitoring to prevent further deterioration, and 58 are critically ill and intubated.
A total of 3,369 cases were discharged on Sunday, of which 502 are seniors above 60.
Over the last 28 days, out of 84,581 infected people, 0.9 per cent needed oxygen supplementation in the general ward, 0.1 per cent were unstable and under close monitoring in the ICU and 0.1 per cent were critically ill and intubated in the ICU.
Among those who needed oxygen supplementation or intensive care, 46.2 per cent were fully vaccinated and 53.8 per cent were unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.
ACTIVE CLUSTERS
MOH said it is closely monitoring five active clusters.
The largest of these is Bukit Batok Home for the Aged, which reached 147 infections after adding five on Sunday. A majority of the cases involve residents, with five staff members infected as well.
The cluster at AWWA Community Home for Senior Citizens grew by 10 to reach 70 infections. All the cases are residents except for one staff member.
Clusters at Banyang Home at Pelangi Village, PCF Sparkletots at Zhenghua and MWS Christalite Methodist Home also added new cases.
