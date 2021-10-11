10 more COVID-19 deaths, 2,263 new cases in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 2,263 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Monday (Oct 11) as 10 more people died from complications due to the virus.

This is the second day that the caseload has gone below the 3,000 mark.

"Due to the 12pm cut-off for reporting of COVID-19 cases for the day, most cases in today’s case count were tested over the weekend, when there are typically fewer swabs done at public health preparedness clinics (PHPCs) and polyclinics," said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

The fatalities are all Singaporeans or permanent residents, comprising seven men and three women. They were aged between 73 and 93, reported MOH in its daily update released to media at about 11.40pm.

Among them, four were unvaccinated against COVID-19, three were partially vaccinated and three were vaccinated. All of them had various underlying medical conditions.

This takes Singapore's death toll from the coronavirus to 172.

Among the new cases, 2,255 infections are locally transmitted, comprising 1,949 in the community and 306 in migrant worker dormitories. Eight are imported cases, said MOH.

As of Monday, Singapore has reported a total of 129,229 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.