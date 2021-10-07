3 more COVID-19 deaths; more than 3,000 new cases in Singapore for third day in a row

SINGAPORE: New COVID-19 cases in Singapore have stayed above the 3,000 mark for the third day in a row on Thursday (Oct 7), with three more deaths from complications due to the virus.

The fatalities involved two men and one woman aged between 57 and 90. They were identified as Cases 78362, 84535 and 100512. One of them was unvaccinated against COVID-19, while two were vaccinated. All had various underlying medical conditions.

This takes Singapore's death toll from the coronavirus to 136.

A total of 3,483 new infections have been reported as of noon on Thursday, a decrease from the 3,577 cases on Wednesday.

Among the new cases, 3,475 are locally transmitted, comprising 2,783 cases in the community and 692 in migrant worker dormitories.

Eight are imported cases, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its daily update released to media at about 11pm.

As of Thursday, Singapore has reported a total of 116,864 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.