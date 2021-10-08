6 more COVID-19 deaths in Singapore; new cases above 3,000 for fourth straight day

SINGAPORE: New COVID-19 cases in Singapore have stayed above the 3,000 mark for the fourth day in a row on Friday (Oct 8), with six more deaths from complications due to the virus.

The fatalities comprise three men and three women, aged between 67 and 93 years. Two were unvaccinated against COVID-19, three were partially vaccinated and one was fully vaccinated.

Five of them had various underlying medical conditions while a partially vaccinated case had no known medical conditions.

This takes Singapore's death toll from the coronavirus to 142.

A total of 3,590 new infections have been reported as of noon on Friday,an increase from the 3,483 cases on Thursday.

All the cases are locally transmitted, comprising 2,825 cases in the community and 765 in migrant worker dormitories.

No imported cases were reported, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its daily update released to media at about 11.10pm.

As of Friday, Singapore has reported a total of 120,454 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.