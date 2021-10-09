11 COVID-19 deaths as Singapore reports more than 3,000 new cases for fifth straight day

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported more than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases for a fifth straight day on Saturday (Oct 9) as 11 more people died from complications due to the virus.

The fatalities are five men and six women aged between 56 and 90. Four of them were unvaccinated against COVID-19, three were partially vaccinated and four were fully vaccinated.

Ten of them had various underlying medical conditions, while one partially unvaccinated case had no known medical conditions.

The 56-year-old patient who died was partially vaccinated and had multiple underlying medical conditions, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

This takes Singapore's death toll from the coronavirus to 153.

New infections inched up, with 3,703 cases reported as of noon on Saturday, the highest number so far.

Among them, 3,700 infections are locally transmitted, comprising 2,868 cases in the community and 832 in migrant worker dormitories.

Three are imported cases, said MOH in its daily update released to media at about 11.20pm.

As of Saturday, Singapore has reported a total of 124,157 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.