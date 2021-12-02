Singapore reports 1,101 new COVID-19 cases and 9 deaths; ICU utilisation rate at 56.4%

WEEKLY INFECTION GROWTH RATE

The weekly infection growth rate rose to 0.70 from Wednesday's 0.67. This refers to the ratio of community cases for the past week over the week before.

The growth rate has remained below 1 for 20 consecutive days. A figure below 1 means that the number of new weekly COVID-19 cases is falling.

The daily case count on Thursday is down from the 1,324 infections reported on Wednesday.

Among the new cases, 1,091 are locally transmitted, comprising 1,050 infections in the community and 41 cases in migrant workers' dormitories.

The remaining 10 are imported cases, MOH said in its daily update released to the media at about 11.05pm.

As of Thursday, Singapore has reported 267,150 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Earlier on Thursday, MOH announced that two passengers who arrived in Singapore from South Africa on a Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight had tested "preliminarily positive" for the Omicron COVID-19 variant.

Both cases were isolated upon arrival in Singapore on Dec 1, and had not interacted in the community, said the ministry.