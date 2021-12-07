Logo
715 new COVID-19 cases and 8 more deaths in Singapore
715 new COVID-19 cases and 8 more deaths in Singapore

People walking outside Singapore Sports Hub on Jul 22, 2021. (Photo: Hanidah Amin)

07 Dec 2021 10:31PM (Updated: 07 Dec 2021 10:42PM)
SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 715 new COVID-19 cases and eight more deaths from the coronavirus as of noon on Tuesday (Dec 7).

The latest infection statistics were made available via a Facebook post by the Ministry of Health at 10pm and on the ministry's website. On Monday, MOH said it would stop issuing daily press releases on such statistics from Tuesday.

A total of 771 people in Singapore have died from complications related to COVID-19.

The weekly infection growth rate fell to 0.63 from Monday's 0.64. This refers to the ratio of community cases for the past week over the week before.

The growth rate has remained below 1 since Nov 13. A figure below 1 means that the number of new weekly COVID-19 cases is falling.

Tuesday's daily case count is up from the 662 infections reported on Monday.

The locally transmitted cases comprise 700 infections in the community and five cases in migrant workers' dormitories.

The remaining 10 cases are imported, according to data on the MOH website.

As of Tuesday, Singapore has reported 270,588 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.

HOSPITALISATION AND VACCINATIONS

The intensive care unit (ICU) utilisation rate is at 53.3 per cent, up from 48 per cent on Monday.

There are 827 patients in hospital, with 146 requiring oxygen supplementation. In the ICU, 12 cases need close monitoring and 43 cases are critically ill.

As of Monday, 96 per cent of Singapore's eligible population - those aged 12 and above - have completed their full vaccination regimen or received two doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

About 28 per cent have received their booster shots.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Source: CNA/dv

