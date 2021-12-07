715 new COVID-19 cases and 8 more deaths in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 715 new COVID-19 cases and eight more deaths from the coronavirus as of noon on Tuesday (Dec 7).

The latest infection statistics were made available via a Facebook post by the Ministry of Health at 10pm and on the ministry's website. On Monday, MOH said it would stop issuing daily press releases on such statistics from Tuesday.

A total of 771 people in Singapore have died from complications related to COVID-19.

The weekly infection growth rate fell to 0.63 from Monday's 0.64. This refers to the ratio of community cases for the past week over the week before.

The growth rate has remained below 1 since Nov 13. A figure below 1 means that the number of new weekly COVID-19 cases is falling.

Tuesday's daily case count is up from the 662 infections reported on Monday.

The locally transmitted cases comprise 700 infections in the community and five cases in migrant workers' dormitories.

The remaining 10 cases are imported, according to data on the MOH website.

As of Tuesday, Singapore has reported 270,588 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.