456 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, highest in more than 2 weeks

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 456 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Saturday (Jan 1), including a high of 260 imported infections.

There was one fatality, taking the country's death toll from coronavirus complications to 829, according to the latest infection statistics on the Ministry of Health's (MOH) website.

Saturday's case count of 456 is the highest in more than two weeks, since Dec 15.

Among them, 196 are locally transmitted, comprising 187 in the community and nine in migrant workers' dormitories.