456 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, highest in more than 2 weeks

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 456 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Saturday (Jan 1), including a high of 260 imported infections.
There was one fatality, taking the country's death toll from coronavirus complications to 829, according to the latest infection statistics on the Ministry of Health's (MOH) website.
Saturday's case count of 456 is the highest in more than two weeks, since Dec 15.
Among them, 196 are locally transmitted, comprising 187 in the community and nine in migrant workers' dormitories.
A total of 155 new Omicron infections were confirmed on Saturday, comprising 128 imported cases and 27 local cases.
The daily COVID-19 cases and new confirmed Omicron infections are presented as two separate sets of data on MOH's website.
The weekly infection growth rate inched up from Friday's 0.82 to 0.85 on Saturday. This is the eighth consecutive day of increase.
The figure refers to the ratio of community cases for the past week over the week before. It has remained below 1 since Nov 13, indicating that the number of new weekly COVID-19 cases is falling.
As of Saturday, Singapore has recorded 279,861 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.
HOSPITALISATIONS AND VACCINATIONS
The intensive care unit (ICU) utilisation rate stands at 43.7 per cent, down from the 46.2 per cent reported on Friday.
There are 263 patients in hospital, with 44 requiring oxygen supplementation.
In the ICU, six patients require close monitoring while 14 patients are critically ill.
As of Friday, 91 per cent of Singapore's eligible population have completed their full vaccination regimen under the national vaccination programme.
This figure was updated to include children aged five to 11 after vaccination for this age group started on Monday.
About 41 per cent of the total population have received their vaccine booster shots.
