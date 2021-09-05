90 unlinked infections among 186 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 186 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections as of noon on Sunday (Sep 5), including 90 with no links to previous cases.
Sixty-three infections were linked to previous cases and were already in quarantine. Another 33 linked infections were detected through surveillance testing, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).
Among the new cases, four were seniors above the age of 70 who were unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, and at risk of serious illness, said MOH.
Five imported cases were also reported. Four were detected upon arrival while one developed the illness during stay-home notice or isolated.
In total, Singapore reported 191 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.
The overall number of new cases in the community has increased from 634 in the week before to 1,233 in the past week, MOH said.
The number of unlinked cases in the community also increased from 133 in the week before to 500 in the past week.
BUS INTERCHANGE CLUSTERS GROW, 7 CLUSTERS CLOSED
No new COVID-19 clusters were reported on Sunday and seven clusters have closed, the ministry said.
Six new cases were linked to the Changi General Hospital cluster, bringing its total to 46.
More cases were also linked to the eight clusters involving the bus interchanges at Tampines, Boon Lay, Jurong East, Toa Payoh, Bishan, Clementi, Punggol and Sengkang. The total now stands at 469.
The Bugis Junction cluster has also grown to 276 cases, with 10 new cases linked to it on Sunday.
A total of 55 active clusters remain in Singapore, ranging between three and 1,155 infections. The Jurong Fishery Port/Hong Lim Market & Food Centre cluster remains the largest active cluster in Singapore.
24 SERIOUSLY ILL, 5 IN CRITICAL CONDITION
There are currently 653 COVID-19 cases warded in hospital.
Of these, 24 are cases of serious illness requiring oxygen supplementation and five are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.
Of those who have fallen very ill, 22 are seniors above the age of 60. Eleven of them are completely unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, said MOH.
"There is continuing evidence that almost all fully-vaccinated individuals do not suffer serious disease when infected, unless if they had underlying medical conditions that made them more susceptible," the ministry added.
Over the last 28 days, the percentage of unvaccinated cases who became severely ill or died is 6.7 per cent, while that for the fully vaccinated is 0.9 per cent.
81% OF POPULATION COMPLETED FULL VACCINE REGIMEN
More than 8.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered under the national vaccination programme, with more than 4.3 million individuals having completed the full regimen as of Saturday.
In addition, 170,577 doses of other vaccines recognised in the World Health Organization’s emergency use listing have been administered as of Saturday, covering 86,080 people.
In total, 81 per cent of Singapore's population has completed their full regimen or received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine, and 83 per cent has received at least one dose.
As of Sunday, Singapore has reported a total of 68,660 COVID-19 cases and 55 deaths from the disease.
