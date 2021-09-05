90 unlinked infections among 186 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 186 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections as of noon on Sunday (Sep 5), including 90 with no links to previous cases.

Sixty-three infections were linked to previous cases and were already in quarantine. Another 33 linked infections were detected through surveillance testing, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Among the new cases, four were seniors above the age of 70 who were unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, and at risk of serious illness, said MOH.

Five imported cases were also reported. Four were detected upon arrival while one developed the illness during stay-home notice or isolated.

In total, Singapore reported 191 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

The overall number of new cases in the community has increased from 634 in the week before to 1,233 in the past week, MOH said.

The number of unlinked cases in the community also increased from 133 in the week before to 500 in the past week.