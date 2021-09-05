90 unlinked infections among 186 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 186 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections as of noon on Sunday (Sep 5), including 90 with no links to previous cases.
Sixty-three infections were linked to previous cases and were already in quarantine. Another 33 linked infections were detected through surveillance testing, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary COVID-19 daily update.
Among the new cases, four were seniors above the age of 70 who were unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, and at risk of serious illness, said MOH.
Five imported cases, who were already on stay-home notice or isolated, were also reported.
In total, Singapore reported 191 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.
MOH said it will release further updates on Sunday night on the COVID-19 situation in Singapore.
VACCINE BOOSTER SHOTS FOR SOME GROUPS
Singapore said on Friday it will offer COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to people aged 60 and above, residents of aged care facilities and those who are moderately to severely immunocompromised.
On Saturday, the Health Ministry issued a statement rejecting allegations that people in Singapore had died after taking the vaccine.
"It is not in the Ministry of Health nor the Health Sciences Authority's interest to hide AEs (adverse events)," it said.
No deaths have been found to be directly linked to vaccination, the ministry said, but "there have been deaths that were due to concurrent medical conditions unrelated to vaccination".
As of Sunday, Singapore has reported a total of 68,660 COVID-19 cases and 55 deaths from the disease.
