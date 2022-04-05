10 paediatric vaccination centres to close on Apr 30 amid high uptake of COVID-19 jabs

SINGAPORE: Ten paediatric vaccination centres across Singapore will cease operations on Apr 30 as most children aged five to 11 would have completed their primary vaccination series, said the authorities on Tuesday (Apr 5).

With the closures, two paediatric vaccination centres will remain - at Hougang Community Club and Senja-Cashew Community Club.

"MOH will progressively onboard selected Public Health Preparedness Clinics and polyclinics to provide paediatric vaccine doses to children who have yet to receive their primary vaccination series," said the Ministry of Health (MOH), the Ministry of Education and Early Childhood Development Agency in a joint press release.

Since COVID-19 vaccinations were extended to children aged five to 11, there has been a "good uptake of vaccinations" among this age group, authorities noted.

As of Sunday, 79 per cent of eligible children have either booked an appointment for or received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 66 per cent have received their second dose.

Among primary school students, 85 per cent have received their first dose, while 74 per cent have had both doses.

Additionally, about 33,000 children born in 2016 and 2017 have registered on MOH’s National Appointment System. More than 30,000 have received at least their first dose, while about 23,000 have received their second dose, the authorities said.