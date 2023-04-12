Rising COVID-19 cases in Singapore driven by XBB subvariants; MOH says infection waves expected 'from time to time'

CLINICS SEEING MORE CASES

Clinics are also seeing a spike in patient load but doctors said the jump in cases is expected, now that COVID-19 restrictions have been eased.

Unihealth said last week that each of its clinics has been seeing about 15 to 20 COVID-19 patients per day, up by nearly twofold over the past month.

“Most of the COVID-19 patients that we see in clinics continue to present with mild symptoms,” said Dr Xie Huizhuang, the firm’s medical director.

“Their vitals are stable and they do not require hospital admissions. They are treated symptomatically and they subsequently recover uneventfully.”

To cater to the uptick, the clinic chain has ordered more medication, including COVID-19-targeted treatments.

Over at Phoenix Medical Group, its clinics have also reported twice as many patients in the past two weeks. Similarly, most of the cases were minor and manageable.

Dr Chua Hshan Cher, the group’s medical director, said most patients showed “routine respiratory symptoms”. He typically advises these patients to “go home and rest”, and drink lots of fluids.