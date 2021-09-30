Are your pets at risk of COVID-19, and what should you do if you suspect they are infected?

SINGAPORE: Pet owners who test positive for COVID-19 should isolate themselves – including from their pets – but there is no need to be overly worried about the animals falling sick from the coronavirus, experts said.

While there have been some reports outside Singapore of dogs and cats contracting the virus, the cases are sporadic, isolated and numbers are very much lower as compared to human cases, said Dr Han Zi Yang, veterinary consultant at VetTrust Singapore.

"Pet owners should not be overly worried at this stage and should continue to adopt the same set of good hygiene measures in pet care," he said.

This involves regular handwashing before and after handling the pet, its food and supplies, and avoiding sharing food with it, added Dr Han, who is also the honorary auditor of the Singapore Veterinary Association.