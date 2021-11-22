Easing of dorm restrictions welcome, but NGOs ask for further relaxation

For months now, Mr Ahmed’s life has revolved around work and his dormitory, and visits to the recreation centre near his dorm.

“(Being) able to go somewhere, maybe once a month, is something good for us, for mental health,” he told CNA.

He misses being able to meet his friends on Sundays and public holidays, he said.

But he also spoke about how he only has days off on Sundays and his hours are long during the rest of the week, which means he has a limited window in which to book a slot to leave his dormitory.

“If they allow us to go every day, we cannot go ... we don't have time,” he said. “Sometimes Sunday also, we need to work.”

Activists and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) for migrant workers also expressed such concerns.

Mr Alex Au of TWC2 called the daily quota of 3,000 workers “micro-management by bureaucrats”.

"It would be more helpful to employers and workers if we simply relaxed all controls and let workers leave their dorms on any day,” he said.

“All we have to do, especially since 98 per cent of them have been fully vaccinated, is to ensure that they observe the same safe distancing measures applied to other Singaporeans."

Former Nominated MP Anthea Ong said she is “slightly relieved” at the latest easing of restrictions but highlighted that 3,000 workers a day is a small percentage of the roughly 300,000 workers living in dormitories.

“More than a few migrant brothers have shared how they feel anxious, disappointed, sad, discriminated against and hopeless because they could not understand why they are confined for so long when they are vaccinated like the rest of Singapore,” she said.