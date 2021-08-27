Are vaccine booster shots necessary? What we know about a possible 3rd COVID-19 jab

SINGAPORE: While a few countries, including Singapore, have plans for COVID-19 booster vaccine shots, the science on some important issues is still unsettled, experts told CNA.

Some key questions to answer are: Who should the booster shots be for, when they should be administered and which vaccine you should get for a third shot, said Professor Dale Fisher, senior consultant at the National University Hospital's (NUH) Division of Infectious Diseases.

“Many scientists believe that a third dose may help protect the very immune suppressed, transplant and cancer patients,” he said.

“As for adding to the immunity of the general population we have to analyse the data carefully.”

Here’s what we know so far about COVID-19 booster shots:

SINGAPORE “VERY LIKELY” TO HAVE VACCINATION BOOSTER EXERCISE

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said on Aug 19 that Singapore will “very likely” have a vaccination booster exercise.

Mr Ong said that Singapore will look to other countries which are starting booster shots before the Expert Committee on COVID-19 Vaccination can give its recommendations.

"These countries started vaccinations earlier than us, and we therefore now have the advantage of observing them and learning from their experiences," he said.