COVID-19: Assessing the case for children getting the vaccine

Why is the approval for COVID-19 vaccines for kids taking longer and when are the trial results expected? Here’s what we know for now:

WHEN WILL TRIALS BE COMPLETED?

The first vaccine to be approved for children will likely be from Pfizer-BioNTech, as their trials are expected to be completed first.

A spokesperson from Pfizer and BioNTech said that data from 2,250 children between the ages of five and 11 years in its clinical trial is expected by the end of September. Emergency use authorisation will be sought from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in October.

While it has expanded enrollment in its ongoing paediatric COVID-19 vaccine studies to another 2,250 children, this will not delay the anticipated data from the initial group of children.

“The proposed expansion will allow the companies to gather and evaluate additional safety and efficacy data on vaccination in younger populations,” Pfizer said in response to CNA queries. The full dataset from this study is expected by the end of this year.

Moderna did not respond to CNA's queries, but the US firm told US media in August that it expects to have enough data by the end of the year to seek authorisation for its vaccine for children between six and 11.

Currently, the Moderna vaccine is only authorised for use in adults aged 18 and above. The company filed for emergency use authorisation for teens aged 12 to 17 from the FDA in June.

The results of an early phase trial of the Sinovac vaccine in children and youth between the age of three to 17 has also been published.

WHAT HAPPENS THEN?

National University of Singapore (NUS) Associate Professor Hsu Li Yang said that if everything goes as planned, the US FDA will grant emergency use authorisation to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children under 12 before the end of this year.

As with previous rounds, Singapore’s Health Sciences Authority (HSA) could then have scope to grant approval for its use here.

The US authorised the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for emergency use in individuals 16 and older on Dec 11, 2020. HSA granted interim authorisation in Singapore several days after, on Dec 14.