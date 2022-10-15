Singapore does not rule out reimposing mask mandate, closely monitoring XBB wave: Ong Ye Kung

SINGAPORE: Singapore does not rule out bringing back some COVID-19 restrictions, but it will try its "very best" not to disrupt the normal lives of people, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said on Saturday (Oct 15).

Giving an update on the latest COVID-19 wave of XBB infections, Mr Ong said at a Ministry of Health (MOH) press conference that the number of cases is rising, driven by the new Omicron strain and by reinfections.

The ministry is closely monitoring the situation, and it does not rule out reimposing safe management measures (SMM) such as mask-wearing, but he pointed out that the country is now riding out yet another wave without these measures.

"We have never declared that COVID is an endemic disease, some countries have. We have never declared that it's no longer a social health threat, some countries have. We much prefer to let action and our lives speak for itself," said Mr Ong.

"And what we have done is that with every successive wave that we have gone through, we relax the safe distancing, safe measurement measures ... to the extent that now almost everything has been dismantled.

"So for all, in reality, having done all that, in effect, we are living with COVID like it is an endemic disease ... look at where we are now - we're going through a wave without SMM."

Mr Ong said that Singapore will try its "very, very best" never to go back to the days of "circuit breaker", "heightened alert" or "anything that severely disrupt our normal lives".

Mr Ong urged people to take personal responsibility and take necessary precautions, amid the current rise in cases.