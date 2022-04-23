SMS about termination of members' ElderShield policy is legitimate, says CPF

SINGAPORE: An SMS sent to Central Provident Fund (CPF) members informing them that their ElderShield policy has been terminated is legitimate, said the CPF Board on Saturday (Apr 23).

The agency was responding to CNA's queries after several recipients expressed concern on social media that the message was a scam.

The SMS contained a clickable link directing people to a website about CareShield Life, which replaces ElderShield, with an instruction to log in with their Singpass for more details.

Several Facebook users shared screenshots of the SMS on Friday, questioning if it was a new phishing scam. Some had warned others not to click on the link.

On CPF's Facebook page, one user noted that the CareShield Life website was not accessible on Friday.

"The careshieldlife.gov.sg was temporarily down as there were too many people trying to access the website at the same time. The issue has since been resolved," said the CPF Board on Saturday.

"Members can check if the website domain listed in the SMS ends with a '.gov.sg' to determine that the link genuinely leads to the CPF website or another government website."