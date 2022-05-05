Median CPF payouts rose about 25% from 2019 to 2021

SINGAPORE: Median Central Provident Fund (CPF) payouts grew about 25 per cent from 2019 to 2021, on the back of higher incomes, stronger labour force participation and enhancements to the CPF system.

For the cohort that turned 65 in 2019, those who chose to start getting payouts at that age got median payouts of S$460.

But this sum rose for successive cohorts, hitting S$580 for those turning 65 in 2021, said the CPF Board in a trend report on Thursday (May 5).

For those who chose to start receiving payouts at age 70, the median payout among these cohorts also grew from S$610 in 2019 to S$760 in 2021.

The sums are based on the assumption that all members are on the CPF LIFE Standard Plan.