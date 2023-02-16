CNA Explains: What a higher CPF monthly salary ceiling means for you

SINGAPORE: The Central Provident Fund (CPF) monthly salary ceiling will be raised in stages from S$6,000 to S$8,000 by 2026, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong announced in his Budget statement on Tuesday (Feb 14).

From September 2023, the CPF monthly salary ceiling will go up by S$300 to S$6,300. It will rise to S$6,800 from January 2024, S$7,400 from January 2025 and S$8,000 from January 2026.

CNA takes a look at what the changes might mean for your take-home pay and total CPF contribution.

WHAT IS THE CPF MONTHLY SALARY CEILING?

The CPF monthly salary ceiling sets the maximum amount of CPF contributions payable for "ordinary wages". An example of an ordinary wage would be a monthly salary.

In short, this means employees and employers alike currently need to make CPF contributions for the first S$6,000 of monthly salaries.

How CPF contributions are calculated is based on the monthly salary or ceiling, whichever is lower. Employees aged 55 years or below have to make a 20 per cent contribution, while employers make a 17 per cent contribution.

For example, at the current CPF monthly ceiling of S$6,000, a worker aged 55 years or below who earns S$6,000 per month contributes 20 per cent of that amount to their CPF – S$1,200.

If the individual's monthly salary exceeds the current CPF monthly ceiling, their contribution will still be S$1,200 per month. CPF contributions are not required on the remaining amount of their salary.