CPF Board to remind members who have undergone divorce to review their nominations

SINGAPORE: From May this year, the Central Provident Fund (CPF) Board intends to remind members who have undergone divorce to review their nominations, Manpower Minister Tan See Leng said in Parliament on Monday (Mar 20).

He was responding to questions filed by MPs Lim Biow Chuan (PAP-Mountbatten) and Sylvia Lim (WP-Aljunied), who asked whether the rules will be changed to automatically revoke a nomination when the beneficiary becomes an ex-spouse following divorce.

Under the CPF nomination scheme, members have the option of choosing who should receive their CPF funds after they die, and how much each beneficiary should receive.

The issue was put in the spotlight recently after the case of an elderly man who assumed that his only daughter - and not his estranged ex-wife - would inherit his CPF savings.

A High Court judge said earlier this month that it was "puzzling" that divorce did not automatically revoke a pre-existing nomination, even though a pre-existing nomination would automatically be revoked upon marriage.

“CPF nominations are currently treated in the same way as wills. They are revoked upon marriage to give the member an opportunity to make a new nomination,” explained Dr Tan.

“Like wills, CPF nominations are not revoked in the event of a divorce as we recognise that the CPF member may still intend to provide for the ex-spouse and children from the marriage.”