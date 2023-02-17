CPF salary ceiling should keep pace with inflation to avoid problems for Singapore in the future: Lawrence Wong

SINGAPORE: The Central Provident Fund (CPF) salary ceiling should keep pace with inflation to avoid “storing up more problems” for Singapore, said Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

Responding to a question on the Ask The Finance Minister programme on CNA on Friday night (Feb 17), Mr Wong said he understood why the raised CPF salary ceiling is a concern for employers and individuals.

“But we also need to look at the long term. Retirement adequacy is a very important issue and if we don’t start building up for our retirement, we are storing up more problems for ourselves and for society,” he added.

“And really the CPF salary ceiling ought to be keeping pace with inflation. That’s the right way to think about this. It can’t be that we set the salary ceiling at S$6,000 and forever it doesn’t change.”

The CPF monthly salary ceiling will be increased in stages from S$6,000 to S$8,000 by 2026, Mr Wong announced in his Budget speech on Tuesday.

The increase will be phased in over four years starting in September this year.

Mr Wong said the move was to “keep pace with rising salaries” and would help middle-income Singaporeans save more for their retirement.