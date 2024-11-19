CPF Special Account will be closed for those 55 and above next year. What should you do?

SINGAPORE: You may have heard by now that the Central Provident Fund (CPF) Special Account will soon cease to exist for those aged 55 and older.

The policy change to the country’s mandatory social security savings scheme was first announced in Budget 2024. It drew strong reactions online then and was also debated extensively in parliament.

As the implementation date – second half of January 2025 – draws near, it continues to be a topic of discussion at online forums and personal finance conferences on what it means for the retirement adequacy of Singaporeans.

Experts said the impending policy change will disrupt the retirement planning of a small group of older CPF members, but there are ways to adapt.

In the long run, the CPF Special Account will continue to play a key role when it comes to building up one’s nest egg, they added.

A RECAP: WHAT ARE THE CHANGES?

All CPF members below 55 have three accounts – the Ordinary Account, Special Account and MediSave.

An additional Retirement Account is created when an individual turns 55, with money moved there first from the Special Account followed by that in the Ordinary Account.

Currently, the Special Account remains open after the Retirement Account is created. That will no longer be the case from next year.

The Special Account will be closed on a person’s 55th birthday and the funds will be transferred to the Retirement Account, up to the prevailing Full Retirement Sum.

Excess funds, if any, will go to the Ordinary Account which offers an interest rate of 2.5 per cent a year. The Special, Retirement and MediSave accounts currently earn per-annum interest of 4.14 per cent.

This is why some have lamented the loss of the Special Account for its higher interest rates. It also allows more on-demand withdrawals from the age of 55 compared with the Retirement Account.