CPF Special Accounts for those 55 and above closed on Jan 19; members to be notified from Jan 20

SINGAPORE: The Special Accounts of about 1.4 million Central Provident Fund (CPF) members aged 55 and above were closed on Sunday (Jan 19).

The planned closure was first announced in Budget 2024, as part of moves to better support the retirement needs of seniors in Singapore.

Members will be notified from Monday, said the CPF Board in a media release, adding that they will receive a letter, as well as an email or SMS where applicable.

They can also view the amounts transferred to their Retirement Account or Ordinary Account in their online transaction history by logging into their CPF account via the website or by using the CPF Mobile application.

The CPF Board advised members to be “extra vigilant” against scammers who may pose as staff, government officials, bank employees and insurance agents, or claim to be appointed by the CPF Board.

“Their tactics include asking for personal details, under the guise of advising on CPF or CPF-related insurance schemes or offering ways to earn higher returns through investments,” it said.

