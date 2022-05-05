Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

Corruption-related reports up 4% in 2021 but situation 'firmly under control', says CPIB
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

Corruption-related reports up 4% in 2021 but situation 'firmly under control', says CPIB

Corruption-related reports up 4% in 2021 but situation 'firmly under control', says CPIB

A general view shows the financial business district in Singapore on Jan 3, 2022. (Photo: AFP/Roslan RAHMAN)

Vanessa Paige Chelvan
05 May 2022 04:30PM (Updated: 05 May 2022 04:30PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: The Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) received 249 corruption-related reports last year, up 4 per cent from 2020, with the situation in Singapore remaining "firmly under control", said the anti-graft agency.

Of the 249 reports received, 83 were registered for investigation, CPIB said in its annual report on Thursday (May 5). A report is registered for investigation “if the information received is pursuable”. 

Nearly 90 per cent of reports investigated - 74 cases - were in the private sector, with nine cases involving public sector employees rejecting bribes offered by private sector individuals. 

Despite workplace disruptions due to COVID-19, CPIB was able to complete investigations into 87 per cent of the subjects it investigated in 2021, it said. 

In total, 165 people were prosecuted in court in 2021 for offences investigated by CPIB - 154 in the private sector and 11 in the public sector. The conviction rate of CPIB cases in 2021 was 98 per cent. 

"The consistently high conviction rate is testament to the high quality of the Bureau’s investigation to be able to stand up to scrutiny in Court, as well as the working relationship between CPIB and the Attorney-General’s Chambers in bringing corrupt offenders to task," the agency said. 

Transparency International ranked Singapore fourth out of 180 countries in its 2021 Corruption Perceptions Index.

Related:

Source: CNA/vc(ac)

Related Topics

CPIB Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us