Public sector corruption cases investigated remains 'low' at 14% of total: CPIB

SINGAPORE: The number of public sector corruption incidents in 2022 "remained low", making up 14 per cent of all cases probed, said the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau on Friday (Apr 28).

There were 12 public sector cases registered for investigation last year, keeping with the pattern since 2018.

CPIB said in its annual statistics release that most cases in 2022 originated in the private sector instead, at 86 per cent.

Of the 71 private sector cases in total, 10 involved individuals trying and failing to bribe public servants from the police, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority, the Land Transport Authority and the National Environment Agency, CPIB noted.

Last year, out of 152 people prosecuted in court for offences investigated by the anti-graft agency, 97 per cent or 148 were from the private sector. The remainder were public sector employees.