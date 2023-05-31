CPIB investigates Seatrium, firm formed by Sembcorp Marine and Keppel O&M merger, for alleged corruption in Brazil
SINGAPORE: The Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) said on Wednesday (May 31) that it has begun a probe into Seatrium, a marine engineering company.
Seatrium was formed following the merger of Singapore's two main offshore and marine companies - Sembcorp Marine and Keppel Offshore & Marine (KOM) - earlier this year.
"Acting on information received, the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) commenced investigations against Seatrium Limited and individuals from Seatrium Limited on alleged corruption offences that occurred in Brazil," said CPIB.
In response to CNA's queries if the alleged offences by Seatrium were linked to a multimillion-dollar bribery case involving former KOM employees and Brazilian oil giant Petrobras, CPIB declined to comment.
"As investigations are ongoing, CPIB will not be able to provide further details at this juncture," said the bureau.
CNA has reached out to Seatrium for comment.
In January, six former senior management staff members of KOM were given stern warnings by CPIB over the Petrobras case.
The warnings were in lieu of prosecution for offences punishable under the Prevention of Corruption Act.
The offences relate to bribe payments to Petrobras officials, pertaining to rigs-building contracts which Petrobras or its related companies had awarded to KOM.
The six former employees were not prosecuted over the multimillion-dollar bribery case due to insufficient evidence to establish their guilt beyond a reasonable doubt, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office Indranee Rajah in Parliament on Feb 6.
"Simply put, there is a lack of sufficient evidence, either documentary or through witnesses, which would establish any criminal charge beyond a reasonable doubt against a specific individual," she said then.
In its statement on Wednesday, CPIB said it "investigates without fear" and would not hesitate to take action against any parties involved in corrupt activities.
On Apr 28, Seatrium said that preliminary administrative proceedings against its Brazilian subsidiary, Estaleiro Jurong Aracruz, were suspended. This came a month after it was announced that the subsidiary was being investigated for “alleged irregularities” over its practices.