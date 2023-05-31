CPIB investigates Seatrium, firm formed by Sembcorp Marine and Keppel O&M merger, for alleged corruption in Brazil

SINGAPORE: The Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) said on Wednesday (May 31) that it has begun a probe into Seatrium, a marine engineering company.

Seatrium was formed following the merger of Singapore's two main offshore and marine companies - Sembcorp Marine and Keppel Offshore & Marine (KOM) - earlier this year.

"Acting on information received, the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) commenced investigations against Seatrium Limited and individuals from Seatrium Limited on alleged corruption offences that occurred in Brazil," said CPIB.

In response to CNA's queries if the alleged offences by Seatrium were linked to a multimillion-dollar bribery case involving former KOM employees and Brazilian oil giant Petrobras, CPIB declined to comment.

"As investigations are ongoing, CPIB will not be able to provide further details at this juncture," said the bureau.

CNA has reached out to Seatrium for comment.