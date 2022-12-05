Engineering firm ordered to stop lifting, demolition work after crane topples at Universal Studios Singapore

SINGAPORE: An engineering firm has been instructed to cease all lifting operations and demolition activities after a crane toppled in Universal Studios Singapore on Saturday (Dec 3).

The accident occurred at around 3.40pm on Saturday, as the crawler crane was hoisting away a steel structure that was part of an artificial tree being demolished.

The crane operator managed to climb out of the crane cabin, but sustained minor injuries to his face and was given first-aid treatment, said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on Monday.

Resorts World Sentosa, where the Universal Studios theme park is located, said no guests or team members were injured.

"We are thoroughly reviewing the event, cooperating closely with the authorities and have stopped the contractor in possession of the site from any further site work while this review takes place,” said a spokesperson.

MOM said the worksite's occupier, China Jinye Engineering Corporation, was working with the ministry to safely recover the crane.

A total of 10,429 workplace injuries were reported in the first half of 2022, with 10,104 of them being minor injuries.

In September, companies in higher-risk sectors were required to conduct a mandatory safety time-out to review safety procedures and those failing to do so risked getting debarred from employing new foreign employees for one month.

A six-month period of heightened safety is currently in place until Feb 28, 2023.