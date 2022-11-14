Creams for babies, pregnant woman found to contain steroids, public advised against use

SINGAPORE: Creams aimed at babies and pregnant women are among a list of products placed on an alert list for containing potent ingredients including steroids, the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) said on Monday (Nov 14).

Members of the public have been advised not to purchase or use the following products:

AlphaMiracHERBS capsules

Shu Jin capsules

Jolicare Baby Cream

Jolicare Collagen Cream

Jolicare Original Cream

The Jolicare products were sold on local e-commerce platforms (company website, Carousell, Lazada and Shopee) and on social media platforms (Facebook, Instagram and Tiktok).

The authority said it was alerted to the online sale of the creams based on multiple pieces of feedback.

A pharmacist was reportedly suspicious of the baby cream when a three-year-old child’s chronic eczema unexpectedly improved after using it for only three days. A doctor had also come across the product on social media chatgroups among mothers.

The products were falsely promoted as “natural, herbal” and “proven effective” for a variety of skin conditions, such as eczema, fungal infection and psoriasis, said HSA.

They were also marketed online with a disclaimer that they contained "a minimal amount of dexamethasone and clobetasol" and that the dose was approved by skin specialists and safe for all, including babies and pregnant mothers.

"Creams containing such potent steroids for (the) treatment of skin conditions should be evaluated and approved by HSA, and they should only be prescribed by doctors for use under medical supervision," said the authority.

It added that these products were not approved by HSA.

Apart from potent ingredients such as clobetasol propionate and dexamethasone, the authority also detected chloramphenicol and ketoconazole, an antifungal, in all three creams.

HSA said these ingredients "can pose serious health risks, especially in infants, children and pregnant women if used without medical supervision".

The authority added that it has worked with the platform administrators to remove the affected listings and investigations are ongoing.