Creams for babies, pregnant woman found to contain steroids, public advised against use
The Health Sciences Authority also issued an alert for two other products, AlphaMiracHERBS capsules and Shu Jin capsules.
SINGAPORE: Creams aimed at babies and pregnant women are among a list of products placed on an alert list for containing potent ingredients including steroids, the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) said on Monday (Nov 14).
Members of the public have been advised not to purchase or use the following products:
- AlphaMiracHERBS capsules
- Shu Jin capsules
- Jolicare Baby Cream
- Jolicare Collagen Cream
- Jolicare Original Cream
The Jolicare products were sold on local e-commerce platforms (company website, Carousell, Lazada and Shopee) and on social media platforms (Facebook, Instagram and Tiktok).
The authority said it was alerted to the online sale of the creams based on multiple pieces of feedback.
A pharmacist was reportedly suspicious of the baby cream when a three-year-old child’s chronic eczema unexpectedly improved after using it for only three days. A doctor had also come across the product on social media chatgroups among mothers.
The products were falsely promoted as “natural, herbal” and “proven effective” for a variety of skin conditions, such as eczema, fungal infection and psoriasis, said HSA.
They were also marketed online with a disclaimer that they contained "a minimal amount of dexamethasone and clobetasol" and that the dose was approved by skin specialists and safe for all, including babies and pregnant mothers.
"Creams containing such potent steroids for (the) treatment of skin conditions should be evaluated and approved by HSA, and they should only be prescribed by doctors for use under medical supervision," said the authority.
It added that these products were not approved by HSA.
Apart from potent ingredients such as clobetasol propionate and dexamethasone, the authority also detected chloramphenicol and ketoconazole, an antifungal, in all three creams.
HSA said these ingredients "can pose serious health risks, especially in infants, children and pregnant women if used without medical supervision".
The authority added that it has worked with the platform administrators to remove the affected listings and investigations are ongoing.
HSA also warned the public not to purchase or use two other health products; AlphaMiracHERBS and 'Shu Jin' capsules.
A woman in her 60s who had been consuming ‘Shu Jin’ capsules regularly for more 10 years for joint pain had to be hospitalised shortly after she stopped taking it, said HSA.
She reportedly experienced fever, giddiness, joint pain and loss of appetite. She was then diagnosed with adrenal insufficiency - a serious steroid withdrawal condition - and osteoporosis.
She told HSA that her relative had obtained the product from a clinic in Malaysia.
Meanwhile, a man in his 60s developed Cushing’s syndrome, a serious steroid-induced condition, after taking ‘AlphaMiracHERBS’ capsules for three to four months for psoriasis, an inflammatory skin condition.
He reportedly gained about 10kg and developed a round face. He also told HSA that he had obtained the product from Malaysia through his friend.
The cases were reported to HSA by the patient's treating physicians.
‘AlphaMiracHERBS’ was falsely marketed as a “herbal supplement for inflammation” containing “100% vegetarian herbs”.
However, it was tested to contain multiple potent ingredients including dexamethasone, a steroid, lovastatin, a cholesterol-reducing medicine and antibiotics such as chloramphenicol and tetracycline.
An antihistamine, chlorpheniramine, and a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug, ibuprofen, were also detected in the pills.
'Shu Jin’ capsules were also tested by HSA to contain multiple potent ingredients including dexamethasone, chlorpheniramine and atorvastatin, a cholesterol-reducing medicine.
"Long-term unsupervised use of steroids such as dexamethasone can cause increased blood glucose levels which may lead to diabetes, Cushing’s syndrome, and other serious adverse effects," said HSA.
HSA has urged those using these products to see a doctor "as soon as possible".
Sudden stopping of these products without medical supervision may result in the worsening of underlying medical conditions or other serious withdrawal conditions such as adrenal insufficiency, said HSA.
The authority has also warned sellers and suppliers to stop selling these products immediately.
"HSA will not hesitate to take stern enforcement actions against anyone who sells and/or supplies products found to be adulterated with potent medicinal ingredients," said the authority.
Those found to be supplies or sellers of such health products can be prosecuted and if convicted, could face a fine of up to S$100,000, a jail term of up to two years or both.
Members of the public who have any information on the sale and supply of these illegal products may contact HSA's Enforcement Branch at 6866-3485 during office hours or send an hsa_is [at] hsa.gov.sg (email).