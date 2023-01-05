‘Singapore has lost a legend’: Tributes pour in for Creative Technology founder Sim Wong Hoo

SINGAPORE: Tributes have poured in for Creative Technology founder Sim Wong Hoo after news of his death on Thursday (Jan 5).

Mr Sim died on Wednesday at the age of 67.

CEO and co-founder of Secretlab Ian Ang described Mr Sim as an "industry legend".

"Singapore today lost an industry legend in Mr Sim. Millennials grew up with Creative's excellent sound cards, MP3 players, speakers, Chinese e-dictionary, and more," Mr Ang told CNA.

"He's one of the very few true Singaporean entrepreneurs who put Singapore on the map, and he served as an inspiration for many local tech entrepreneurs."

Mr Sim founded Creative in 1981 and had been the company's chairman and CEO since its inception.

The homegrown company designs, manufactures and distributes digital entertainment products worldwide. It is best known for its Sound Blaster sound cards.