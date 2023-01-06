Not just the Sound Blaster: 7 Creative Technology products remembered

Sound Blaster

Before the decade was over, Mr Sim had set up shop in San Francisco.

In 1989, Creative released the Sound Blaster PC sound card - the product that impressed the world and boosted the company's fortunes.

The technology was groundbreaking at the time, as Aloysius Low, co-founder and editor of tech review website Can Buy or Not, explained.

"Back then in the 1990s, most PCs were basically single-track speakers that only did like 'beeps' and 'boop boops'. So when you have a sound card installed, you have the audio that you are so used to hearing today – music, multi-track signals, real-world sounds basically," he said on CNA's Singapore Tonight on Thursday.

"So imagine going from beeps to boops to say, hearing a Backstreet Boys song, I think that was a massive game changer.

"That really put Creative on the tech world map – the eyes of the world focused on it. Everyone you knew back then had a Sound Blaster card and that's what really made your PC stand out."

By December 1990, the Sound Blaster had become the top-selling PC add-on product in the world, helping to grow Creative's revenue from US$5.4 million in 1989 to US$658 million in 1994.

Unfortunately for Creative, they did not fully capitalise on their first-mover advantage.

"The one major thing I think Creative failed to see was the opportunity to license its technology," Mr Low said.

"What happened back then was that sound cards were slowly becoming obsolete as onboard sound was becoming the norm. And because Creative didn't want to license its technology, Realtek, which is another semicon provider, came and took up that market," he added.

"So every motherboard, every PC component, uses Realtek technology instead of Creative. And that's a huge miss because Creative could have dominated the industry."