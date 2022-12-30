Credit card interest rates and fees going up at some banks in Singapore

SINGAPORE: At least two banks in Singapore have announced changes to interest charges and fees that apply to credit card bills.

One of them is HSBC, which is raising the interest rate on outstanding credit card balances from 25.9 per cent per annum to 26.9 per cent.

Late payment fees - an additional flat fee imposed when credit card holders do not pay the minimum sum by a specified due date - will also go up from S$55 to S$100.

The bank is also increasing administrative fees for foreign currency card transactions from 1.8 per cent to 2.25 per cent.

These changes will take effect from Jan 4, 2023.

HSBC last adjusted its interest charges in August 2017, while the administrative fee for foreign currency transactions has not been revised since November 2018.

The upcoming revision in credit card fees and charges is part of the bank’s “periodic review” and is “in line with industry standards”, a spokesperson told CNA.

The bank also said it has not observed any major increase in late payment charges this year.

Another foreign lender, Maybank, revised its fees and charges back in October.

The interest rate for credit card holders who do not pay their bills in full by the due date or take on a cash advance now stands at 26.9 per cent per annum, up from 25.9 per cent.

Those with late payments will be charged either 5 per cent of the minimum payment due or S$100, whichever is higher. Before this, the fee was 5 per cent of the minimum payment due or S$80.

Maybank also hiked the fee for taking a cash advance – a cash loan taken out against one’s credit limit. This is now at a minimum of S$15 or 6 per cent of the cash loan, whichever is higher, compared to S$15 or 5 per cent previously.