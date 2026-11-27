Cremation, burial and niche fees to increase from Jan 1, 2027; first hike in over 25 years
The fee increases have been driven by higher costs amid growing demand for after-death services.
SINGAPORE: Fees for cremation, burial and niche services at government-managed facilities will rise from Jan 1, 2027 – the first increase in over 25 years.
The National Environment Agency (NEA) said on Friday (Nov 27) that it has reviewed the fees to "better reflect current service costs" while maintaining affordability.
The cremation fee for Singapore citizens and permanent residents will increase from S$100 (US$78) to S$175, while the fee for non-citizens and non-PRs will increase from S$100 to S$350.
The compulsory burial fee for Singapore citizens and permanent residents will increase from S$315 to S$400, and the non-compulsory burial fee from S$940 to S$1,200.
Burial fees for those who are neither Singapore citizens nor permanent residents will increase from S$1,880 to S$2,500.
At government columbaria, standard niche fees will increase from S$500 to S$600, and family niche fees from S$900 to S$1,080.
Meanwhile, fees for inland ash scattering at NEA's memorial gardens will be reduced from S$320 to S$200.
The proportion of cremations involving inland ash scattering has risen from about 7 per cent in 2022 to about 12 per cent in 2025.
The lower cost would make this option more accessible to families amid growing interest and take-up, said NEA.
In October 2026, NEA announced a two-year pilot of scheduled ferry services for sea scattering, which will start in the second half of 2027.
Cremation and niche fees have not changed since 1997, while burial fees for Singapore citizens and permanent residents have not changed since 2000.
However, the costs of providing these services have increased by about 20 per cent to 65 per cent, NEA said. The increases have been driven by higher construction, maintenance, utilities and operating costs over more than 25 years, it added.
“NEA will continue to prioritise keeping quality after-death services accessible to families, regardless of their financial circumstances,” the agency said.
“After the fee revisions, the government continues to bear up to about 90 per cent of the costs for key services such as cremation and compulsory burial for Singapore citizens and permanent residents.”
From Jan 1, 2027, households on ComCare and ComLink+ schemes will be eligible for full fee waivers for essential after-death services.
The waivers will cover compulsory burial fees, or cremation and ash management fees, as applicable.
Financial support from the public, people and private sectors will remain available to families who need assistance with funeral expenses, said NEA.
REASONS BEHIND INCREASE
The revised fees take into account rising service costs, the continued investment needed to build, upgrade and maintain after-death facilities, and affordability for Singaporeans and permanent residents, said NEA.
"For instance, the cost of compulsory burial services has risen by over S$1,690 per person, cremation services by over S$320 per person, and standard niche provision by over S$580 per person," the agency said.
"Continued investment is also needed to expand capacity and uphold service quality as Singapore’s population ages and demand grows," it added.
Annual deaths are projected to increase from about 26,500 in 2025 to around 40,000 by 2040.
"The fee adjustments are therefore necessary to better reflect current service costs and support the continued provision of these services over the long term," NEA said.
"They have been carefully calibrated to maintain affordability for Singapore citizens and permanent residents, with the government continuing to bear a substantial share of the costs of key services."
NEA’s after-death service fees "generally account for a relatively small proportion" of overall funeral expenses, the agency added.
It said it regularly reviews fees for after-death services. While these reviews have been conducted over the years, NEA said it has kept fees unchanged to maintain affordability for families, despite rising operating and maintenance costs.
However, demand for after-death services is growing as Singapore’s population ages, and continued investment is needed to build, upgrade and maintain facilities, added the agency.
"NEA recognises that the cost of living remains a concern for many families and considers affordability in each fee review," it said.
"Regular reviews do not necessarily translate into fee increases, and any future adjustments will be carefully considered and calibrated to keep essential after-death services accessible and affordable for Singapore citizens and permanent residents."
UPGRADING FACILITIES
NEA is also developing and upgrading government-owned after-death facilities to meet growing demand.
“These investments expand capacity, improve operational reliability and enhance the experience of bereaved families and visitors, ensuring that the deceased are accorded dignity and families are supported during a difficult time,” NEA said.
Mandai Crematorium, which started operations in 2004, will be upgraded to maintain operational reliability and improve the experience of bereaved families, NEA said.
Works will include replacing and upgrading ageing mechanical and electrical equipment, and improving the service halls, viewing halls and ash collection centre. New lifts will also be installed in existing Mandai Columbarium blocks.
Mandai North Crematorium, which commenced operations on Aug 15, 2025, has had three service halls fully operational since March this year.
Both Mandai Crematorium and Mandai North Crematorium handle more than 90 per cent of Singapore's cremations.
Mount Vernon Funeral Parlour Complex, Singapore's first government-built funeral parlour complex, is set to begin operations in 2027.
The complex will bring facilities and services together under one roof, including 12 funeral wake halls and body preparation services such as embalming and body washing. It will also have six commercial units and a food and beverage outlet open to members of the public.