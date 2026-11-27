SINGAPORE: Fees for cremation, burial and niche services at government-managed facilities will rise from Jan 1, 2027 – the first increase in over 25 years.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) said on Friday (Nov 27) that it has reviewed the fees to "better reflect current service costs" while maintaining affordability.

The cremation fee for Singapore citizens and permanent residents will increase from S$100 (US$78) to S$175, while the fee for non-citizens and non-PRs will increase from S$100 to S$350.

The compulsory burial fee for Singapore citizens and permanent residents will increase from S$315 to S$400, and the non-compulsory burial fee from S$940 to S$1,200.

Burial fees for those who are neither Singapore citizens nor permanent residents will increase from S$1,880 to S$2,500. Compulsory burial refers to those who must be buried after death due to their religion.

At government columbaria, standard niche fees will increase from S$500 to S$600, and family niche fees from S$900 to S$1,080.

Meanwhile, fees for inland ash scattering at NEA's memorial gardens will be reduced from S$320 to S$200.

The proportion of cremations involving inland ash scattering has risen from about 7 per cent in 2022 to about 12 per cent in 2025.

The lower cost would make this option more accessible to families amid growing interest and take-up, said NEA.

In October 2026, NEA announced a two-year pilot of scheduled ferry services for sea scattering, which will start in the second half of 2027.