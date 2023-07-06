Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

Two men charged with cheating MND into paying S$260,000 over contracted works
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

Two men charged with cheating MND into paying S$260,000 over contracted works

The duo is accused of dishonestly concealing their discount arrangement for the works performed for the Ministry of National Development.

Two men charged with cheating MND into paying S$260,000 over contracted works

A photo of the front entrance of the Ministry of National Development building in Singapore. (Photo: iStock/TiagoBaiao)

06 Jul 2023 02:54PM (Updated: 06 Jul 2023 03:18PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: Two men were charged in court on Thursday (Jul 6) for cheating the Ministry of National Development (MND) into paying about S$260,000 (US$192,000) for contract works done in the ministry's building.

The suspects, Tan Kia Lim and Choo Chiang Wei, were accused of engaging in a criminal conspiracy to deceive the ministry, said the police in a news release on Thursday. 

Tan, 66, was a director of a then-term contractor engaged by MND for mechanical and electrical maintenance works. 

Choo, 48, was a director of a subcontractor, who was engaged by Tan's firm, for works undertaken in the MND building. 

According to court documents, Tan worked at Kim Yew Electrical & Sanitary, subsequently known as Sodexo Kim Yew. Choo worked at Trees Trading & Engineering. 

"The duo is accused of engaging in a criminal conspiracy to cheat MND, by dishonestly concealing from MND that the then-term contractor had a discount arrangement with the subcontractor, in respect of certain works performed for MND," police said.

MND was allegedly deceived into paying about S$260,000 to Tan's firm for the works between 2016 and 2018, it added.

The ministry was also reportedly "unaware that the then-term contractor had been paying discounted prices to the subcontractor".

The term contract required the quotations from the subcontractors, which were given to the ministry, to be net of all discounts, police said.

"Contrary to this requirement, the discount arrangement was dishonestly concealed from MND." 

Choo was also accused of conspiring with his staff to forge 67 quotations in the name of other subcontractors, with the intention that the forged quotations were used for the purpose of cheating the ministry. 

If found guilty of cheating, the men may be jailed for up to 10 years and fined. Those found guilty of forgery for the purpose of cheating may also be jailed for up to 10 years and fined.

Source: CNA/lk(rj)

Related Topics

police court Ministry of National Development

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.