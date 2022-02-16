Spike in scams drives up Singapore's overall crime levels in 2021

SINGAPORE: Crime levels in Singapore rose in 2021 with reported cases up nearly 24 per cent from the year before, fuelled by a large spike in scam cases, said the police on Wednesday (Feb 16).

Of the 46,196 reported cases in 2021, more than half – or 23,931 cases – involved scams, increasing from the year before when scams made up about 40 per cent of all cases.

These figures from 2021 also marked a 53 per cent surge from 15,651 scam cases the year before.

“Scammers have been constantly evolving their tactics and taking advantage of the COVID-19 situation to prey on the public’s increase in online activities, and also their heightened sense of vulnerability and uncertainty,” said the police.

As a result, Singapore’s overall crime rates also rose to 847 cases per 100,000 people in 2021, up from 656 cases per 100,000 people in 2020.

JOB SCAMS MOST COMMON

Job scams were the most common scam type with 4,554 reported cases last year, skyrocketing from only 132 reported cases in 2020.

The amounts cheated soared to at least S$91 million in 2021, up from at least S$217,000 the year before.

Police noted four main variants of job scams, with one example requiring victims to download fake mobile applications to grab the job and then top up funds into their account.

After being promised commission for completing tasks, their account would also reflect some sums, but victims would then be unable to withdraw the money.

Alongside job scams, non-banking related phishing scams, e-commerce scams, investment scams, loan scams and banking related phishing scams also “remain of particular concern”, said the police.

The total number of reported cases for these top six scam types nearly doubled compared to 2020.Overall, the total amount cheated for the top ten scam types rose to S$504.4 million last year, from S$175.2 million the year before.