Sengkang murder: 44-year-old suspect taken back to crime scene
Lim Yuen Li is suspected of murdering a 79-year-old woman, believed to be his mother, in a flat in Fernvale Road on Jun 1.
SINGAPORE: A man suspected of murdering a 79-year-old woman in a Housing Board flat in Sengkang was taken to the scene of the crime by the police on Friday (Jul 4).
Dressed in a red polo shirt, black shorts and clear slippers, Lim Yuen Li, 44, arrived at Block 465B Fernvale Road at about 9.30am in an unmarked black van.
With his arms and legs in black restraints, the bespectacled Lim was brought to the 11th floor, accompanied by six plainclothes police investigators and forensics officers.
A police cordon was set up along a portion of the corridor, with four uniformed police officers guarding the perimeter.
The police spent over three hours inside, questioning Lim and conducting forensic investigations. Equipment was seen on the ground outside the unit, including a yellow bag marked "Biohazard waste".
Midway through, a resident from the floor below came up to see what was going on, telling a police officer he had heard some noises above.
At around 1pm, Lim was taken away.
Lim is alleged to have murdered Ms Wang How Khiew sometime between 1.59am and 10.30am on Jun 1.
The police had received a call for assistance at the residential unit at about 11.50am that day.
When they arrived at the scene, they found the elderly woman lying motionless inside the unit. She was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.
Lim was arrested at the scene, and on Jun 3 charged with murder — a crime which carries the death penalty.