CrimeWatch expands beyond TV with digital initiatives as it turns 40

SINGAPORE: CrimeWatch is expanding its reach beyond television through a series of digital-first initiatives, including a TikTok micro-drama, a debut on Singapore Airlines flights and gamified experiences.

The campaign is part of efforts to boost CrimeWatch's reach amid changing consumption habits and coincides with the programme's 40th anniversary this year, said Mediacorp, the National Crime Prevention Council (NCPC) and the Singapore Police Force (SPF) in a joint media release on Monday (Aug 31).

Launched in 1986, CrimeWatch has evolved alongside Singapore's changing crime landscape and expanded beyond physical crimes to address scams, cyber-enabled offences and emerging threats.

With over 350 episodes across four languages - English, Mandarin, Malay and Tamil - the programme continues to reach millions of viewers on free-to-air television and digital platforms through reenactments of real cases, practical prevention advice and insights into police investigations.

REACHING A WIDER AUDIENCE

As part of the campaign, CrimeWatch will be available on Singapore Airlines' in-flight entertainment system KrisWorld from Sep 1 to Dec 31.

This would offer local and international travellers a "unique window into Singapore's crime prevention journey and the shared responsibility that continues to keep the nation safe", said Mediacorp, NCPC and SPF.

NCPC and Mediacorp have also been working on a range of social-first content for younger, digital-native audiences. This includes the first CrimeWatch micro-drama series on TikTok, which premiered on Jun 12, with the second installment to be launched in November.

Starring Denise Camillia Tan and Shabir Sulthan as lead investigators, the series has garnered over 3 million views across its six episodes, "demonstrating the continued relevance of crime prevention storytelling in new digital formats".

NCPC and Mediacorp will continue providing new digital content via the weKaypoh and Beyond the Tape programmes to feature stories and behind-the-scenes perspectives from CrimeWatch cases.

Another initiative was the CrimeWatch quiz, launched as part of #HuntTheMouse, a real-life treasure hunt organised by Singaporean gamification company Sqkii.

Participants had to complete a series of CrimeWatch-themed questions to unlock clues and progress through the hunt, reinforcing key crime prevention messages in an engaging, interactive and accessible way. It concluded on Jul 26, with over 9,500 participants taking part in the quiz.