CrimeWatch expands beyond TV with digital initiatives as it turns 40
CrimeWatch's digital push includes a TikTok micro-drama and a debut on Singapore Airlines flights, as it seeks to boost its reach amid changing consumption habits.
SINGAPORE: CrimeWatch is expanding its reach beyond television through a series of digital-first initiatives, including a TikTok micro-drama, a debut on Singapore Airlines flights and gamified experiences.
The campaign is part of efforts to boost CrimeWatch's reach amid changing consumption habits and coincides with the programme's 40th anniversary this year, said Mediacorp, the National Crime Prevention Council (NCPC) and the Singapore Police Force (SPF) in a joint media release on Monday (Aug 31).
Launched in 1986, CrimeWatch has evolved alongside Singapore's changing crime landscape and expanded beyond physical crimes to address scams, cyber-enabled offences and emerging threats.
With over 350 episodes across four languages - English, Mandarin, Malay and Tamil - the programme continues to reach millions of viewers on free-to-air television and digital platforms through reenactments of real cases, practical prevention advice and insights into police investigations.
REACHING A WIDER AUDIENCE
As part of the campaign, CrimeWatch will be available on Singapore Airlines' in-flight entertainment system KrisWorld from Sep 1 to Dec 31.
This would offer local and international travellers a "unique window into Singapore's crime prevention journey and the shared responsibility that continues to keep the nation safe", said Mediacorp, NCPC and SPF.
NCPC and Mediacorp have also been working on a range of social-first content for younger, digital-native audiences. This includes the first CrimeWatch micro-drama series on TikTok, which premiered on Jun 12, with the second installment to be launched in November.
Starring Denise Camillia Tan and Shabir Sulthan as lead investigators, the series has garnered over 3 million views across its six episodes, "demonstrating the continued relevance of crime prevention storytelling in new digital formats".
NCPC and Mediacorp will continue providing new digital content via the weKaypoh and Beyond the Tape programmes to feature stories and behind-the-scenes perspectives from CrimeWatch cases.
Another initiative was the CrimeWatch quiz, launched as part of #HuntTheMouse, a real-life treasure hunt organised by Singaporean gamification company Sqkii.
Participants had to complete a series of CrimeWatch-themed questions to unlock clues and progress through the hunt, reinforcing key crime prevention messages in an engaging, interactive and accessible way. It concluded on Jul 26, with over 9,500 participants taking part in the quiz.
"CrimeWatch is a testament to the strength of impactful storytelling in shaping public safety awareness. We value this partnership and are glad to have been part of this journey alongside NCPC and SPF for the last 40 years," said Ms Sabanitha Shanmugasundram, head of commissioning and community engagement at Mediacorp.
"As we continue to engage through original content formats and evolve across new platforms, we are confident that the show will also resonate with viewers beyond Singapore, demonstrating the relevance of its messages of crime prevention and vigilance, as well as the universal appeal of authentic storytelling."
NCPC chairman Gerald Singham said: "Through our longstanding partnership with SPF and Mediacorp, the programme has helped generations of Singaporeans recognise crime trends, stay vigilant and understand that keeping Singapore safe is a shared responsibility.
"Whether through television, digital platforms, gamified experiences or new partnerships, our goal remains the same - to make crime prevention accessible, relevant and actionable for every generation."
"As crime continues to evolve, so must our efforts to reach the public. SPF will continue to work closely with NCPC and Mediacorp to ensure crime prevention messages stay accessible, timely and relevant across every platform and generation," senior assistant commissioner of police and director of the SPF's public affairs department Koh Wei Keong added.
The initiatives also build on the success of the CrimeWatch 40th Anniversary Special, which aired on Jul 5, and aim to extend crime prevention conversations beyond broadcast to platforms where audiences increasingly consume content.
Members of the public can catch CrimeWatch on various platforms, including Channel 5, mewatch and Mediacorp Entertainment on YouTube, and follow its social media channels, including Facebook, Instagram and TikTok for the latest content.