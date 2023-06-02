Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

Cristiano Ronaldo visits Singapore, surrounded by fans at Botanic Gardens
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

Cristiano Ronaldo visits Singapore, surrounded by fans at Botanic Gardens

Cristiano Ronaldo visits Singapore, surrounded by fans at Botanic Gardens

Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo smiles at fans from his buggy on his visit to the Singapore Botanic Gardens on Jun 2, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Syamil Sapari)

Syamil Sapari
Syamil Sapari
02 Jun 2023 09:00PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: He was there for a mere 15 to 20 minutes, but the fans who turned up to see Cristiano Ronaldo at the Singapore Botanic Gardens on Friday (Jun 2) afternoon were rewarded with a glimpse of their star up close and personal.

The football superstar was surrounded by fans who ran alongside his buggy as he rode into the Botanic Gardens.

A lucky few managed to get him to autograph their jerseys.

Cristiano Ronaldo arrives at Singapore Botanic Gardens on June 2, 2023, flanked by his security detail. (Photo: CNA/Syamil Sapari)
Fans run alongside Cristiano Ronaldo's buggy on the ride into the Singapore Botanic Gardens on Jun 2, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Syamil Sapari)
Cristiano Ronaldo smiles at fans running alongside his buggy at the Singapore Botanic Gardens on Jun 2, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Syamil Sapari)
Cristiano Ronaldo's buggy is surrounded by fans as it takes him into the Singapore Botanic Gardens on Jun 2, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Syamil Sapari)

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is in Singapore to support a series of youth scholarships established by his long-time friend and philanthropist Peter Lim.

These include the NParks-Peter Lim Scholarship, which is meant to help less privileged youths pursue their interests, develop their skills and build capability in the landscaping, horticulture, ecology, veterinary and animal science sectors.

At the Singapore Botanic Gardens on Friday, the scholarship recipients, who are from the Institute of Technical Education, gathered with Ronaldo for a group photo.

Cristiano Ronaldo smiles as he poses for a photo with beneficiaries of the NParks-Peter Lim Scholarship at the Singapore Botanic Gardens on Jun 2, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Syamil Sapari)
Cristiano Ronaldo with beneficiaries of the NParks-Peter Lim Scholarship at the Singapore Botanic Gardens on Jun 2, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Syamil Sapari)

On Saturday, the Portuguese forward will meet about 1,000 youths in support of the Singapore Olympic Foundation (SOF)-Peter Lim Scholarship.

This is Ronaldo's fourth visit to Singapore in the last 10 years and his first since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cristiano Ronaldo fans holding up their number 7 jerseys in the hope of getting an autograph at the Singapore Botanic Gardens on Jun 2, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Syamil Sapari)
Source: CNA

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.