Cristiano Ronaldo visits Singapore, surrounded by fans at Botanic Gardens

SINGAPORE: He was there for a mere 15 to 20 minutes, but the fans who turned up to see Cristiano Ronaldo at the Singapore Botanic Gardens on Friday (Jun 2) afternoon were rewarded with a glimpse of their star up close and personal.

The football superstar was surrounded by fans who ran alongside his buggy as he rode into the Botanic Gardens.

A lucky few managed to get him to autograph their jerseys.