Beachgoers disappointed after crocodile sighting halts water activities at Sentosa beaches

SINGAPORE: Beachgoers at Sentosa’s three main beaches were disappointed and concerned after they were kept away from the water following a crocodile sighting off Sentosa Cove on Saturday (Jan 31).

Water activities, including swimming and kayaking, have been halted at Sentosa's Siloso, Palawan and Tanjong beaches until further notice after the crocodile was spotted at 6.25pm on Saturday.

Ms Sasha Zhukova, a resident of The Oceanfront at Sentosa Cove, told CNA on Sunday that she was at her neighbour’s balcony when the two spotted something in the water.

“My friend thought it was a (paddle) from a boat. I used my phone camera to zoom in and saw that it was a crocodile.”

“I’m Russian, we don’t have crocodiles (in Russia). We only see them in zoos, so it was very exciting.”

Despite the initial excitement, the 38-year-old mother of two said she would be more cautious about going to the beach and would definitely not be going into the water.

“I always feel safe in Singapore, but I’m definitely not going to the beach for a couple of months.

“If I’m going on a boat with friends, I’m not going to jump into the water, I’m not even going to put my toes in there.”

Her child attends a school in Sentosa that includes beach activities as part of the curriculum. She expects those to be cancelled until further notice.