Beachgoers disappointed after crocodile sighting halts water activities at Sentosa beaches
Lifeguards could be seen telling people to stay away from the water.
SINGAPORE: Beachgoers at Sentosa’s three main beaches were disappointed and concerned after they were kept away from the water following a crocodile sighting off Sentosa Cove on Saturday (Jan 31).
Water activities, including swimming and kayaking, have been halted at Sentosa's Siloso, Palawan and Tanjong beaches until further notice after the crocodile was spotted at 6.25pm on Saturday.
Ms Sasha Zhukova, a resident of The Oceanfront at Sentosa Cove, told CNA on Sunday that she was at her neighbour’s balcony when the two spotted something in the water.
“My friend thought it was a (paddle) from a boat. I used my phone camera to zoom in and saw that it was a crocodile.”
“I’m Russian, we don’t have crocodiles (in Russia). We only see them in zoos, so it was very exciting.”
Despite the initial excitement, the 38-year-old mother of two said she would be more cautious about going to the beach and would definitely not be going into the water.
“I always feel safe in Singapore, but I’m definitely not going to the beach for a couple of months.
“If I’m going on a boat with friends, I’m not going to jump into the water, I’m not even going to put my toes in there.”
Her child attends a school in Sentosa that includes beach activities as part of the curriculum. She expects those to be cancelled until further notice.
In an update on Sunday morning, Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC) said this is the first reported crocodile sighting around Sentosa’s waters to date, and that joint search and surveillance operations are ongoing.
"As the island is surrounded by natural waterways, occasional wildlife sightings may occur from time to time,” it added.
While Siloso, Palawan and Tanjong beaches remain open, water activities are not allowed as a precautionary measure.
SDC said it has stepped up patrols and monitoring and safety signs are in place.
In a Facebook post on Sunday, the Singapore Land Authority advised members of the public to avoid water activities at St John’s, Seringat, Lazarus and Kusu islands until further notice.
DISAPPOINTMENT
When CNA arrived at Palawan Beach at 10.30am, beachgoers were spread across the shore. Some were lying on mats while others were walking along the beach.
At least three signs were visible at various points along the beach, warning visitors to stay out of the water and that water-based activities had been temporarily suspended.
The HydroDash water park was closed, but beachgoers were still able to walk across the suspension bridge.
Lifeguards on duty were seen blowing their whistles and making announcements over loudhailers when some beachgoers dipped their toes in the water or scooped seawater with buckets.
The MetaSprint Series Aquathlon event along Palawan Beach was postponed due to the crocodile sighting.
Mr Jirong, who had signed up for the event, said: “I was on a staycation at Village Hotel and was looking forward to racing today.
“But it’s okay, I’ll just take it easy and enjoy a day at the beach.”
Most beachgoers said they were unaware of the restrictions until they arrived at Sentosa.
Ms Juliana Irwani said she felt slightly disappointed as the group had come to celebrate a friend’s birthday, but they remained positive.
“I’m a bit upset that we can’t swim, but the sea isn’t always what’s fascinating about the beach,” she said. “Being under the sun and relaxing with friends matters more than swimming.”
Ms Sabrina, who was at the beach with six family members, was disappointed as they had come specifically to eat together and go for a swim.
“The fasting month is coming, so we wanted to have a family outing before that,” she said.
“SIGNS ARE SO SMALL”
At Tanjong Beach, most visitors followed the rules and did not venture into the water. Some children were at the shoreline dipping their toes or collecting water to build sandcastles.
Tanjong Beach Club was also bustling despite the restrictions.
One visitor, who only wanted to be known as Ms Sofia, said she did not realise the measures were in place.
“The signs are so small, I didn’t even realise they were there,” she said, adding that she did not intend to go in the water.
The signs on the beach were about 80m to 100m apart.
Another visitor, 33-year-old Beatrice, said the signs were too far apart and that she thought it was acceptable to go closer to the water in the areas between them.
“It’s good that this is being taken very seriously, especially with so many children coming to the beach on the weekend,” she said.
Her sentiments were shared by 32-year-old Mr Ting, who said similar measures had been taken during jellyfish sightings.
“They took that very seriously, and this should be treated with the same caution,” he said.
“In the last two hours that I’ve been here, most people seem to be abiding by the rules or backing away when approached by the lifeguards.”
By noon, the crowd at Siloso Beach was noticeably smaller than at the other two beaches.
While most beachgoers kept their distance from the water, a handful of people attempted to wade in before they were quickly stopped by a lifeguard patrolling the shoreline.
One tourist from China, who wanted to be known only as Jing, said she had been looking forward to visiting Sentosa for weeks and had watched many videos about the different beaches.
Although her children were disappointed that they could not go in the water, she said she was planning to book other activities around the island instead.
Attractions near the beach, such as the MegaZip flying fox that runs over Siloso Beach, remained open.
At ONE 15 Marina club at Sentosa Cove, an Australian man, who declined to be named, said he was unaware of the crocodile sighting and did not feel particularly concerned.
“I’ve been here for a few weeks and haven’t gone into the water, but I might when this dies down,” he said.
He added that coming from Australia, encounters with wildlife were something he was accustomed to.
“Are you sure somebody didn’t let their pet out? I’m pretty sure it can’t be that big of a crocodile if it was spotted here.”
Members of the public are advised to stay calm and back away slowly if they encounter a crocodile, and not approach, provoke or feed the animal.
They should also adhere strictly to safety signs and instructions on the ground. Any sightings or encounters should be reported to NParks' Animal Response Centre at 1800-476-1600.