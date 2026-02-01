Water activities halted at 3 Sentosa beaches after crocodile sighting; search ongoing

SINGAPORE: Water activities, including swimming and kayaking, have been halted at Sentosa's Siloso, Palawan and Tanjong Beach until further notice after a crocodile was spotted in the waters off Sentosa Cove on Saturday (Jan 31) evening.

The Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC) said in a Facebook post that the National Parks Board (NParks) and SDC were alerted to the sighting.

"As the sighting was assessed to be valid, a joint team was immediately activated to search for it. The search by NParks and SDC is currently ongoing," they said.

While the beaches remain open, water activities are not allowed at Siloso, Palawan and Tanjong Beach amid the ongoing search, with SDC adding that it has “stepped up" patrols and monitoring across Sentosa’s beachfront areas.

Members of the public are advised to stay calm and back away slowly if they encounter a crocodile, and not approach, provoke or feed the animal.

They should also adhere strictly to safety signs and instructions on the ground.

Any sightings or encounters should be reported to NParks' Animal Response Centre at 1800-476-1600.